Eden Hazard to undergo surgery...

Eden Hazard will have surgery on his ankle next Thursday in Dallas (USA), Spanish media reported on Monday.

The Belgian football star was injured last week during the game against Levante. He suffers from a fracture on the right fibula distal.

On 22 February, Hazard left the field in Levante after 67 minutes into the game. The verdict fell the next day: a new crack in his right ankle.

It is not known until when Hazard will be ready to play again, after the operation, but his presence at the Euro 2020 is compromised.

This is the third serious injury this season for the Real’s recruit, who arrived last summer from Chelsea.

He missed four weeks in August and September due to a hamstring injury, then more than two months from early December to early February following a crack at the base of his foot.

He thus first missed three, and then sixteen matches. The Braine native had only been back in competition for two weeks when he was injured again in Levante.

The Brussels Times