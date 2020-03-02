 
Eden Hazard to undergo surgery
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 02 March, 2020
Latest News:
Eden Hazard to undergo surgery...
First coronavirus case in Luxembourg diagnosed...
Coronavirus: STIB not taking additional measures (yet)...
Brussels mayors ‘not allowed’ to take individual measures...
Lung expert breaks down coronavirus in viral Twitter...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 02 March 2020
    Eden Hazard to undergo surgery
    First coronavirus case in Luxembourg diagnosed
    Coronavirus: STIB not taking additional measures (yet)
    Brussels mayors ‘not allowed’ to take individual measures against coronavirus
    Lung expert breaks down coronavirus in viral Twitter thread
    Belgium enters Phase 2 for coronavirus: what does it mean?
    UEFA assesses potential coronavirus impact on Euro 2020
    EU dilemma: A just transition to climate neutrality but without natural gas
    Brussels European Schools urge pupils, staff to remain home amid coronavirus outbreak
    Coronavirus: ‘Anyone with flu symptoms should be tested’
    Coronavirus: 6 new cases in Belgium on Monday
    Travellers returning from northern Italy urged to be ‘extra vigilant’ of coronavirus symptoms
    First coronavirus case confirmed in Brussels
    Woluwe coronavirus measures are ‘disproportionate’ and ‘grotesque,’ say critics
    European border control agency increases alert level along Greek-Turkish border
    Turkey launches offensive against Syrian regime
    Coronavirus: Italy sets aside 3.6 billion euros in aid
    5G to be launched in Belgium
    This winter was the third mildest since 1833
    Woluwe-St-Lambert mayor forbids access to public places for people returning from coronavirus ‘high risk areas’
    View more

    Eden Hazard to undergo surgery

    Monday, 02 March 2020
    © Belga

    Eden Hazard will have surgery on his ankle next Thursday in Dallas (USA), Spanish media reported on Monday.

    The Belgian football star was injured last week during the game against Levante. He suffers from a fracture on the right fibula distal. 

    On 22 February, Hazard left the field in Levante after 67 minutes into the game. The verdict fell the next day: a new crack in his right ankle.

    It is not known until when Hazard will be ready to play again, after the operation, but his presence at the Euro 2020 is compromised. 

    This is the third serious injury this season for the Real’s recruit, who arrived last summer from Chelsea.

    He missed four weeks in August and September due to a hamstring injury, then more than two months from early December to early February following a crack at the base of his foot.

    He thus first missed three, and then sixteen matches. The Braine native had only been back in competition for two weeks when he was injured again in Levante.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job