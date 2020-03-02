 
UEFA assesses potential coronavirus impact on Euro 2020
Monday, 02 March, 2020
    UEFA assesses potential coronavirus impact on Euro 2020

    Monday, 02 March 2020
    © Uefa

    The UEFA Executive Committee is meeting today in Amsterdam, for its first session of the year.

    The coronavirus potential impact on the European Football Championship 2020, due to start 12 June in Rome, will be discussed.

    According to the German press agency DPA, UEFA will for now mainly exchange information and not take any concrete measures.

    Meanwhile the League of Nations draw, scheduled for Tuesday, will take place as scheduled in Amsterdam.

    The European Football Championship – which for the first time takes place in twelve European countries – is due to start start in just three months in the Italian capital.

    Italian football is currently affected by the coronavirus epidemic, with the Serie A having decided to postpone matches taking place in the north of the country.

    Italy is the continent’s most devastated country with 34 deaths and more than 1,700 cases reported.

    Belgium’s Red Devils are drawn to play against Denmark, Finland and Russia in group B of the Euro, with the games to be played in Copenhagen and Saint Petersburg.

    The Brussels Times

