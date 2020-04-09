 
Shortage of condoms could be disastrous, says UN
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 09 April, 2020
Latest News:
Shortage of condoms could be disastrous, says UN...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 24,983 confirmed cases...
Coronavirus: don’t risk losing the summer, experts warn...
Clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine in Belgium begin...
Coronavirus: Belgium will not reduce unemployment benefits...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 09 April 2020
    Shortage of condoms could be disastrous, says UN
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 24,983 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: don’t risk losing the summer, experts warn
    Clinical trials for coronavirus vaccine in Belgium begin in June
    Coronavirus: Belgium will not reduce unemployment benefits
    Coronavirus: Too early to exit lockdown measures in the EU
    Coronavirus: 40% Walloon bosses worried about bankruptcy
    Google joins governments in banning Zoom over security concerns
    SNCB losing €70 million a month
    Coronavirus: Italy records hopeful figures
    Don’t use coronavirus for advertising, says Ethics Council
    Coronavirus: GSK will start testing at least 6,000 cases per day
    Outdoor activities require stricter social distancing, Belgian study suggests
    Saint-Josse will distribute reusable mouth masks to citizens
    Coronavirus: Police can enter homes to stop lockdown parties
    Keep teleworking after the crisis, says Walloon mobility minister
    Brussels brings in new rules for human remains
    Coronavirus: Belgian supermarket faces legal action after death of employee
    Coronavirus: Impact of warm weather ‘not certain’
    Belgian businesses make 1 million litres of hand sanitiser
    View more

    Shortage of condoms could be disastrous, says UN

    Thursday, 09 April 2020
    © PxHere

    The closure of many means of production could lead to a worldwide shortage of condoms that might prove “disastrous,” according to the United Nations.

    The warning comes from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) which is concerned with reproductive and sexual health, and which reports that it has itself only been able to obtain 50-60% of its usual orders of condoms, because of the disruption of industrial channels caused by the coronavirus.

    The closure of borders and other restrictive measures have upset production and transport in a number of regions and countries,” a spokesperson for the Fund said.

    The Fund finds itself unable to deliver supplies to family planning programmes on the ground, among the poorest and most vulnerable populations, as existing stocks of condoms run out.

    One of the key countries is Malaysia, a major producer of rubber, and home to Karex, which produces one in five of all condoms used in the world.

    The company expects production to be down by 200 million units for the period from mid-March to mid-April.

    The world will surely be facing a shortage of condoms,” said the company’s executive director Goh Miah Kiat. “This is a major problem, since condoms are a first-line health product.”

    A shortage of condoms and other contraceptives could lead to an increase in unwanted pregnancies, with disastrous consequences for the health and well-being of adolescents, women and their partners and families,” a UN spokesperson said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job