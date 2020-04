A bomb dating from the Second World War was discovered on Saturday by a passer-by walking along the Rhine in Cologne, local authorities report.

The 10-tonne bomb was removed by the demining services, which set up a 750-metre security perimeter around the scene of the discovery. 151 people were evacuated during the operation, while a nearby chemical plant was also evacuated.

Bomb discoveries are common in Germany, due to shelling by the Allies during the Second World War.

