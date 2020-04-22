 
Climate change: 2019 Europe’s warmest year on record
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 April, 2020
Latest News:
Climate change: 2019 Europe’s warmest year on record...
Belgian PM laments lockdown recommendations leak...
Coronavirus: Berlin’s cultural life restarts from 4 May...
Belgium in Brief: How To Leave A Lockdown...
British wing of Le Pain Quotidien on the...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 April 2020
    Climate change: 2019 Europe’s warmest year on record
    Belgian PM laments lockdown recommendations leak
    Coronavirus: Berlin’s cultural life restarts from 4 May
    Belgium in Brief: How To Leave A Lockdown
    British wing of Le Pain Quotidien on the verge of bankruptcy
    Coronavirus: Flemish companies ‘ready’ to get back to business
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s death toll tops 6,000
    After the crisis, some shops may decide not to reopen
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 41,889 confirmed cases
    Leaving lockdown: how it could happen in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Flemish mayors push for clarity on use of face masks
    The Flemish trust in science, but not so much in scientists
    Netherlands to reopen primary schools from 11 May
    Coronavirus: transport firms want mandatory face masks
    Poll: 90% favour more teleworking after confinement
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s high death toll will deter tourists
    Face masks cost up to 2.5 times more in online pharmacies
    Coronavirus: Pharmaceutical industry feels ‘resilient’ to crisis
    All care centre staff in contact with residents advised to wear masks
    Brussels considers mass purchase of masks for general public
    View more

    Climate change: 2019 Europe’s warmest year on record

    Wednesday, 22 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Sitting more than 1.2° C above average compared to the last 40 years, 2019 was Europe’s hottest year on record, according to a new report by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

    In fact, 11 of the 12 warmest years in Europe have occurred in the 21st century, according to C3S. Based on a data set currently dating back to 1979, they observed “a clear warming trend over the last four decades,” according to the report published on Wednesday. 2019 is followed very closely by 2014, 2015 and 2018, according to the report.

    2019’s record-breaking temperatures happened throughout the year, with the summer being the fourth warmest since the start of the data set. “Central and eastern areas saw the most above-average temperatures; it was cooler than average only over a very small part of northern Europe,” C3S said.

    Related Articles

     

    The European Arctic was “relatively colder” in 2019 than in recent years, but also shows a general upward trend. Air temperatures in the region, “both at sea and on land”, were 0.9°C warmer than average, the report said. The summer heatwave also caused a record amount of ice melting in Greenland.

    Additionally, Europe has had more hours of sunshine than in the last 37 years. “This shows a clear upward trend in hours of sunshine over the last 40 years across the continent as a whole.” The sunniest regions were Spain, parts of France, Central Europe and most of Eastern Europe.

    Net emissions of greenhouse gases have also followed a steady upward trend in recent decades. “According to scientists, it is only possible to find such high concentrations in 2019 if we go back millions of years in history,” the report said.

    As a whole, the world’s temperature has increased by 1.1°C compared to the pre-industrial era, according to global climate indicators. In Europe, it rose by almost 2°C since the second half of the 19th century.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job