 
Swedish-Iranian researcher in disaster medicine still in prison in Iran
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 26 April, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian Holocaust survivor succumbs to coronavirus...
World War II: Putin, Trump commemorate Meeting on...
Open-air vendors say their fate is still uncertain...
‘There will be checks and fines’ in public...
Swedish-Iranian researcher in disaster medicine still in prison...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 26 April 2020
    Belgian Holocaust survivor succumbs to coronavirus
    World War II: Putin, Trump commemorate Meeting on the Elbe
    Open-air vendors say their fate is still uncertain amid plans to reopen stores
    ‘There will be checks and fines’ in public transport
    Swedish-Iranian researcher in disaster medicine still in prison in Iran
    Richard Branson is looking for a buyer for Virgin Atlantic
    Closing schools less important in reining in coronavirus than hygiene measures
    Coronavirus: 178 new deaths bring total in Belgium to over 7,000
    Facebook’s “Messenger Rooms” to compete with Zoom
    Impossible to provide face masks by May 4, Belgian Minister admits
    Coronavirus patient gives birth in Brussels
    Europeans still trust their political leaders, study shows
    Coronavirus: WHO urges governments not to issue “immunity passports”
    Italy to run antibody tests on 150,000 persons
    Shops in Belgium can reopen from 11 May
    De Lijn welcomes decision to make masks compulsory
    Lifting the lockdown poses new problems for police
    Coronavirus: 241 new deaths, 217 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Thomas Meunier in talks with José Mourinho to join Tottenham
    Coronavirus: Study shows 4.3% of Belgians have developed antibodies
    View more

    Swedish-Iranian researcher in disaster medicine still in prison in Iran

    Sunday, 26 April 2020
    Dr Ahmadreza Djalali before his arrest on 26 April 2016 in Iran where he was sentenced to death. © Facebook

    Four years have passed since Ahmadreza Djalali, a Swedish – Iranian guest lecturer at VUB in Brussels, was arrested on 26 April 2016 by the Iranian security police when visiting Teheran to participate in a workshop in disaster medicine.

    Djalali, today 48, and married with two children, was accused of cooperation with hostile states and espionage for Israel but no evidence was ever presented to support the allegations. He was sentenced to death on 21 October 2017. UN observers stated that the trial was unfair and called on Iran to cancel the death sentence and release Djalali.

    Despite protests by the EU, Belgium and Swede, the sentence was confirmed by the Iranian Supreme Court and has not been revoked since then and Djalali is still lingering in an Iranian prison. When the Iranian regime earlier this week released around 1,000 prisoners, in light of the health situation in the country, he was not among them because of his double citizenship.

    In the current coronavirus crisis, his expertise in disaster medicine and hospital emergencies would have been needed more than ever. Djalali is a physician and had already worked in disaster medicine in Iran when he arrived in 2008 at the Karolinska Institute, Sweden, to pursue doctorate studies. In 2012 he published a dissertation on “Preparedness and Safe Hospital: Medical Response to Disasters”.

    In his dissertation he studied the impacts of a training program he had designed to increase knowledge about disaster preparedness at Iranian hospitals. He dedicated the thesis to ”The people killed or affected by disasters around the world” and particularly to the inhabitants in the Iranian town Bam, where an earthquake in 2003 took the lives of 30,000 people.

    The former Swedish minister of foreign affairs, Margot Wallström, said in 2018 that Sweden like the rest of EU condemns death penalty in all its forms. “Death penalty is an unhuman, cruel and irreversible punishment which has no place in modern law.”

    The press service of the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs told The Brussels Times that the situation for Djalali continues to raise serious concerns. The ministry is continuously raising his case with high-level representatives of Iran and is worried about his state of health in prison.

    The new Swedish foreign minister Anne Linde has spoken to her Iranian counterpart, foreign minister Zarif, and demanded that the death sentence is not executed. The Swedish embassy in Teheran requests regularly consular permission to visit Djalali but the requests are rejected because Iran does not recognize his Swedish citizenship.

    Sweden tried also in vain to achieve his release in connection with the mass release of prisoners in Iran. Its efforts for Djalali to achieve his release continue, assures the Swedish ministry.

    M. Apelblat
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job