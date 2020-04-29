Germany could extend foreign travel warning to 14 June

The German government wants to extend its general warning for all non-essential foreign travel until at least mid-June, Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday.

A draft proposal to that effect was signed by government ministers ahead of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, according to the magazine.

The draft says that the warning, which has been in place since 17 March, must be extended “until further notice,” but at least until 14 June, Der Spiegel said. The situation must be reassessed before that date, in close consultation with neighbouring European countries, according to Der Spiegel.

Anyone who has booked a trip abroad over Pentecost would be able to cancel it, leaning on the cabinet’s decision, Der Spiegel said. “This applies above all to the federal states of Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Saxony-Anhalt, where longer Pentecost holidays are traditionally in force,” they added.

The travel warning is part of Germany’s effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The measure should also prevent German nationals from being stranded abroad.

While the government does not formally prevent travel abroad with the warning, almost all tour operators follow the Foreign Office guidelines, and the coronavirus pandemic has grounded most of the world’s aircraft fleet and led to tighter border controls and quarantine measures in most countries around the globe.

With summer holidays starting as early as the end of June in some of the country’s 16 federal states, this measure risks jeopardising holiday plans for many German citizens. Tourism within the country is also banned for the time being.

Except for the transport of goods, only cross-border workers or persons who can justify an essential journey may currently cross the border.

Germany counted 156,337 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,913 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The country recently saw its infection rate (how many new people someone with coronavirus infects) increase to 1,0 again, after it had dropped to 0,7.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times