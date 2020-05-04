 
Boris Johnson to announce deconfinement plan next Sunday
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 04 May, 2020
Latest News:
How to use, remove and wash a face...
Coronavirus: ‘very unlikely’ that epidemic will end in...
‘Quarantine certificates’ to be issued by Belgian doctors...
Coronavirus: Belgium to expand testing...
Boris Johnson to announce deconfinement plan next Sunday...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 04 May 2020
    How to use, remove and wash a face mask?
    Coronavirus: ‘very unlikely’ that epidemic will end in a few months
    ‘Quarantine certificates’ to be issued by Belgian doctors
    Coronavirus: Belgium to expand testing
    Boris Johnson to announce deconfinement plan next Sunday
    Belgium in Brief: Phasing Out Of Lockdown
    Parental leave allowance increased by 25% during corona crisis
    Coronavirus vaccine could take years to develop, warns German Health Minister
    Coronavirus lockdown: what changes from 4 May?
    Not wearing mask on public transport faces €250 fine
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50,267 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Brussels will suffer from tourist downturn
    Uber to require drivers and passengers wear a mask
    Financial sector campaign to help consumers avoid online fraud
    Coronavirus: Belgium and the Netherlands reach tax deal on cross-border work
    Coronavirus: Brussels pilots contact tracing team
    Monaco responds to accusations over face masks
    EU masks delivered to Spain, Italy and Croatia
    Portugal limits occupancy rates on its planes
    Coronavirus: record number of new cases for Russia
    View more

    Boris Johnson to announce deconfinement plan next Sunday

    Monday, 04 May 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to announce a progressive deconfinement plan next Sunday, British media report on Monday.

    The government is considering closing company canteens, reducing the number of shared offices and adding clean-ups among other options to allow companies to resume their activities, according to the BBC and the Financial Times.

    Employees in contact with the public should be protected by plastic screens, and working from home will continue to be encouraged for those who can, according to the recommendations. Those who must commute to work are encouraged to do so in staggered schedules to avoid crowded subways and commuter trains.

    Related Articles

     

    Companies will have to do a “risk assessment” before they can welcome their employees back, the government’s deconfinement documents suggest.

    If the recommended two-meter distance between workers cannot be met, the wearing of personal protective equipment (PPE) will be considered. This raises questions from contractors. A “clear recommendation” is needed, said Director-General of the British Chambers of Commerce, Adam Marshall, to the BBC on Monday.

    With 28,446 deaths, the United Kingdom is the second most affected country in Europe by the new coronavirus (Covid-19). The UK’s lockdown was decreed on 23 March and extended until Thursday, when it will be reassessed.

    Meanwhile, on Belgium’s first day phasing out of lockdown, the country has reached a total count of 50,267 confirmed cases, while 7,924 Belgians have lost their lives to the virus.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job