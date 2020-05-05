 
French summer holidays: too early to say
Tuesday, 05 May, 2020
    French summer holidays: too early to say

    Tuesday, 05 May 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    It is still not sure what summer holidays will look like for the French this year, French President Emmanuel Macron made clear on Tuesday.

    “It’s too early to say whether we’ll be able to have holidays” this summer, Macron said. “We’ll know at the beginning of June,” he added. 

    Notably, he talked about travel outside of the country. “We are going to limit major international travel, even during the summer holidays,” Macron said. “We’ll stay among Europeans.” 

    However, “maybe we’ll have to cut back a little more” depending on how the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic evolves, he warned in a TV interview after visiting a school in Poissy, a commune in Ile-de-France, west of Paris.

    The Brussels Times

