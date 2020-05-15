 
Coronavirus: Slovenia declares end of epidemic
Friday, 15 May, 2020
    Coronavirus: Slovenia declares end of epidemic

    Friday, 15 May 2020
    Credit: Pexels

    Slovenia has declared that the coronavirus epidemic in the country is over, and is reopening its borders, becoming the first European country to do so.

    “Today, Slovenia has the best epidemic situation in Europe, which enables us to call off the general epidemic,” Prime Minister Janez Jansa said in parliament, according to the Reuters press agency.

    Only 35 cases were reported over the past 14 days and the reproductive number is lower than 1, according to a statement by the government. This makes it possible to “release the measures that were necessary to contain and control the infectious disease Covid-19, but not to eliminate them completely,” it reads.

    Related News:

     

    As of 31 May, the borders will open again for people from other countries of the European Union. Only people with clear symptoms of illness, and without a place of residence in Slovenia can be sent back.

    People arriving in the country from other EU countries will no longer have to go in quarantine for at least seven days.

    However, citizens will still have to follow several basic rules to prevent the possible spread of the infection, such as keeping 1.5 metres social distance, and wearing masks in indoor public spaces.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

