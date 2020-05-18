Qatar Airways offers free flights to healthcare workers worldwide

The offer is valid for professional healthcare workers from all across the world. A number of tickets will be allocated to each country, depending on the number of inhabitants, spread over seven days.
Nurses, doctors, paramedics, laboratory technicians, clinical researchers and pharmacists, among others, can all register to get the free promotion code. The full list of eligible professions can be found here.
The tickets are distributed using a first come first served system. Workers will receive two return tickets in Economy Class, meaning they can bring a travel companion.
“Thank you to all of the frontline healthcare professionals across the globe. Your tremendous efforts and incredible resilience have given us hope in these times of uncertainty,” the airline company said.