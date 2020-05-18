 
WHO plans independent investigations of coronavirus response
Monday, 18 May, 2020
    WHO plans independent investigations of coronavirus response

    Monday, 18 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) will launch independent investigations into its response to the coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Monday.

    Such investigations will assess the experiences and lessons of the crisis surrounding the new coronavirus (Covid-19) and make recommendations for improving national and international responses, the Director-General explained.

    The WHO has received criticism from several countries over the past few weeks. Notably, the United States suspended its financial contribution to the WHO for two months.

    In the beginning of May, defending WHO against allegations of not acting in time to alert the world about the outbreak of the pandemic, the WHO Director-General said that, “From the beginning, WHO has acted quickly and decisively to respond and to warn the world. We sounded the alarm early, and we sounded it often.”

    Each country and organisation will have to look at how they responded “fully” and “in good faith,” Dr Tedros said.

    “The world does not need a new plan, a new system, a new mechanism, a new committee or a new organisation,” Dr Tedros insisted. “It needs to strengthen, implement and fund the systems and organisations it has.”

    The Brussels Times

