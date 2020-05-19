 
EasyJet hackers steal data from 9 million customers
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020
    EasyJet hackers steal data from 9 million customers

    Tuesday, 19 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Airline company EasyJet has admitted that hackers gained access to the data of 9 million clients through a “highly sophisticated cyber-attack.”

    The perpetrator or the attack is not yet known, according to easyJet, but they stole credit card data from 2,208 customers. Passport data has not been stolen, but the hackers did gain access to clients’ email addresses and travel plans, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    However, there are no indications that personal information was misused, according to easyJet, which said that it has already contacted the people whose credit card data was stolen, according to the Reuters press agency.

    The others will be informed in the next few days. “If we don’t contact you, there hasn’t been access to your information,” EasyJet said.

    The company has informed the United Kingdoms’s Information Commissioner’s Office and is continuing to investigate the breach, reports the BBC.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

