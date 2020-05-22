Serbia reopens borders after confinement measures...

Serbia will reopen its borders from Friday, the country announced on Thursday.

Serbia’s borders have been closed since 15 March in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

Serbia started easing its restrictive coronavirus measures at the beginning of May.

Related Articles

In a first step, Serbian nationals returning from abroad had to show a negative test within 72 hours or go into isolation for 14 days. Others had to obtain special permission from a government commission via Serbian embassies abroad, in addition to being tested.

With the improved situation, Serbia’s Health Crisis Management Committee recommended that the borders be reopened from Friday. The government then decided “to reopen the border crossings and allow free entry for all to the Republic of Serbia, without the mandatory testing for coronavirus and without a green light from the committee,” according to an official statement.

At the border, travellers will now only receive information sheets drawing their attention to the dangers of the pandemic.

Serbia had declared a state of emergency, imposed a curfew at night and on weekends, and closed bars, restaurants and schools. These measures were also lifted.

Serbia has recorded almost 11,000 cases of coronavirus and 237 deaths. For comparison, Belgium has counted 56,511 confirmed cases and 9,212 deaths as of Friday.

The Brussels Times