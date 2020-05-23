 
IS fighters should be charged with war crimes, says European agencies
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 23 May, 2020
Latest News:
IS fighters should be charged with war crimes,...
Vlaams Belang still most popular party in Flanders...
Coronavirus antibody tests now accessible in Belgium...
French-Belgian border should ‘reopen urgently,’ say French MPs...
Muslims to celebrate end of Ramadan differently on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 23 May 2020
    IS fighters should be charged with war crimes, says European agencies
    Vlaams Belang still most popular party in Flanders
    Coronavirus antibody tests now accessible in Belgium
    French-Belgian border should ‘reopen urgently,’ say French MPs
    Muslims to celebrate end of Ramadan differently on Sunday
    Employees take fewer sick days because of telework
    Spain will welcome foreign tourists from July
    Coronavirus: 2 people arrested for spitting at others in Antwerp
    Summer camps for children and young people can go ahead
    Belgium’s Security Council will meet on 3 June
    Flanders proposes all pupils go back to school from 2 June
    Coronavirus: 299 new infections, ICU cases falling by 5% a day in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Boris Johnson’s advisor accused of violating lockdown
    Coronavirus: China reports no new cases in 24 hours for first time
    Vacation home agencies across Belgium’s coast want clarity on reopening
    Investors make a bid to save Le Pain Quotidien
    Man stabbed in Botanique metro station in Brussels
    Any initiative to form a federal government is welcome, says Belgian PM
    Strict controls on aid for companies with tax haven links
    The EU is trading in dead tigers
    View more

    IS fighters should be charged with war crimes, says European agencies

    Saturday, 23 May 2020
    © Belga

    Jihadis who return home after fighting with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity and war crimes, said the European Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, Eurojust, in The Hague and the Genocide Network on Saturday.

    Many of these fighters are charged only under national anti-terrorism laws, Eurojust and the Genocide Network – created by the European Union to ensure cooperation between national investigations and prosecutions for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes – noted in a report.

    However, they could be indicted under broader charges based on international laws covering the worst crimes committed during conflicts, they noted.

    ISIS should be considered according to international humanitarian law as a party to a non-international armed conflict in Iraq and Syria, the report said.

    The group’s members and foreign terrorist combatants can be held responsible for war crimes and other basic international crimes, it added.

    Eurojust and Genocide Network “advocate cumulative prosecutions that encompass the full criminal scope of individual perpetrators, enabling longer sentences.” Examples of cumulative prosecutions already exist, for example in France and Germany, the two bodies stressed.

    Additionally, “the prosecution of core international crimes is not subject to time limitations,” they pointed out. “This enables prosecutors to work on these cases for decades ahead.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job