Tuesday, 26 May, 2020
    Luxembourg to reopen HoReCa and cinemas

    Tuesday, 26 May 2020
    Some coffee shops, restaurants and movie theatres will welcome costumers on the bank holiday. Credit: Pxhere

    Over the coming week, Luxembourg will begin to reopen its Hotel, Restaurant, Cafes (HoReCa) and cinemas as the country eases measures.

    From Wednesday, terraces will reopen, while Friday will see the resumption of cafés, restaurants and cinemas, Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said at a press conference on Monday.

    These openings are, of course, subject to people respecting appropriate barrier gestures (wearing a mask and social distance). The establishments will have to close at 00.00 hours at the latest.

    Customers of cafés and restaurants will have to wear a mask when they move around the establishments, Bettel said. Tables will be limited to four visitors unless households are made up of more than four members, but they must live under the same roof.

    Gyms may reopen, but wellness centres must remain closed. Children’s playgrounds must also remain closed. The same applies to large trade fairs and exhibitions.

    “This is an important step we are taking. It is an opening that we can afford given the situation and the figures. We have confidence because of the lessons we have learned,” the Prime Minister said.

