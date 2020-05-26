Over 5.5 million coronavirus cases worldwide...

At least 5,505,307 cases of the new coronavirus have been officially reported worldwide as of Tuesday morning, according to a tally by international news agency AFP.

More than two-thirds of these cases occurred in Europe and the United States, according to AFP’s data.

Of the more than 5.5 million people who tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19), 346,188 people died. In Europe, which counted 2,047,401 cases, 172,824 patients have passed away. The United States counted 98,223 deaths among 1,662,768 confirmed cases.

The number of reported cases worldwide has doubled in one month, and over 1 million new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 11 days.

However, the number of diagnosed cases reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections, as many countries test only severe cases or lack testing capacity.

Belgium, for its part, has counted 57,455 confirmed cases and 9,334 deaths as of Tuesday.

