Over 5.5 million coronavirus cases worldwide...

At least 5,505,307 cases of the new coronavirus have been officially reported worldwide as of Tuesday morning, according to a tally by international news agency AFP.
More than two-thirds of these cases occurred in Europe and the United States, according to AFP’s data.
Of the more than 5.5 million people who tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19), 346,188 people died. In Europe, which counted 2,047,401 cases, 172,824 patients have passed away. The United States counted 98,223 deaths among 1,662,768 confirmed cases.