    Confirmed: Germany will lift border controls from 15 June

    Wednesday, 10 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Germany will lift the border controls with its neighbouring countries from 15 June, announced German Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer.

    Germany will lift its controls, which were imposed to stop the further spread of the coronavirus, at the borders with Austria, France, Switzerland, Italy and Denmark. For air traffic, the border controls for people arriving in Germany from Spain will end on 21 June.

    With this decision, the need for a valid reason to enter Germany from other EU is no longer necessary, according to the Ministry of Interior Affairs.


    Additionally, the quarantine obligation for those who want to enter Germany from the EU will also be lifted.

    “The pandemic in Europe is clearly contained, but it is not yet over,” said Seehofer. “Responsible behaviour and caution are still required. If the infection rate increases significantly, the Federal Government will examine the necessary measures and introduce them if necessary,” he added.

    However, travellers who want to enter Germany from outside the EU will still need to provide an urgent reason.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times