Lufthansa to offer coronavirus tests to passengers...

The German airline Lufthansa wants to give its passengers the opportunity to be tested for the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

The airline is expected to operate test centres with partner companies at Frankfurt and Munich airports in particular, from this month or at the latest by the end of July, reports Der Spiegel. The test result will be known within four hours.

The German airline, which is the parent company of Brussels Airlines, is offering this service mainly to passengers departing for countries requiring a coronavirus test on arrival.

Last week, Lufthansa pledged a wide-ranging restructuring, from thousands of job cuts to asset sales, as it seeks to repay a €9 billion state bailout and navigate deepening losses in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brussels Times