 
Air France to fly to 150 destinations this summer
Friday, 12 June, 2020
    Air France to fly to 150 destinations this summer

    Friday, 12 June 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Air France plans to serve 150 destinations this summer, which is equivalent to 80% of the French airline’s total network.

    Domestic flights will be given priority when operations resume. Additionally, Air France will serve French overseas territories as well as Europe more frequently, particularly Spain, Greece, Italy and Portugal.

    Long-haul flights will also slowly resume.

    At the end of this month, Air France plans to operate 20% of its normal flight capacity. Thereafter, the airline hopes to gradually increase the number of flights to reach 40% of capacity in August, depending on the state of travel restrictions.

    Since 11 May, the wearing of surgical masks has been compulsory on all flights operated by the airline and temperature checks are carried out before boarding.

