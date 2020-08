The two men, who were under the influence of alcohol, were detained upon arrival in Ibiza. Credit: Twitter screen grab

A fight broke out on Friday on-board a KLM flight to Ibiza after two passengers under the influence of alcohol refused to wear a mask.

The events were filmed and have been published by various Dutch TV channels over the weekend. A spokesperson for KLM confirmed the incident on Sunday.

The flight left Amsterdam to Ibiza on Friday. Upon arrival to the Spanish island, the two passengers were detained by Spanish authorities for causing harm and danger to fellow passengers by refusing to wear face masks in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Before being arrested, the two men were prevented from leaving the plane by other passenger who helped the crew until security personnel arrived.

