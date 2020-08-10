Lebanese Prime Minister announces resignation of entire government...

On Monday evening, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the resignation of the entire government, following the lethal explosion in Beirut.

The head of government blamed the traditional political class for the failures, castigating the “corruption” that led to “this earthquake that hit the country,” press agency Belga reports.

“Today, I am announcing the resignation of this government,” he said in a televised speech to the Lebanese.

The resignation should not, however, satisfy the popular protest movement, which is calling for the departure of the entire political class that has been accused of corruption and incompetence for months.

The explosion, which killed at least 160 people, injured more than 6,000 and destroyed part of Beirut on 4 August, was yet another catastrophe in a country brought to its knees by an unprecedented economic crisis aggravated by the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Brussels Times