   
“A new era begins in relations between Israel and the Arab world”
Thursday, 13 August, 2020
    “A new era begins in relations between Israel and the Arab world”

    © Belga

    “Today a new era begins in relations between Israel and the Arab world,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday evening, welcoming the historic peace deal and normalisation of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

    “I had a trilateral discussion with US President Trump and Sheikh Ben Zayed (UAE) and we agreed to a full peace agreement with ambassadorial exchanges and trade, including direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, “Netanyahu said in a televised address.

    “The Emirates are going to invest significant sums in Israel..this is an opening for peace in the region,” the Israeli Prime Minister added, welcoming a third peace agreement with an Arabic country after Egypt and Jordan.

    “In 1979 (Menachem) Begin signed peace with Egypt, in 1994 (Yitzhak) Rabin signed with Jordan and I have the merit of signing in 2020 the third peace agreement with an Arab country. This is a real peace deal, not a slogan, ”Netanyahu said.

    Earlier in the summer, Israel’s unity government between Mr. Netanyahu and his ex-political rival Benny Gantz was supposed to announce its strategy for the West Bank, with potential annexations of parts of the territory.

    This normalization will have the effect of “postponing” Israeli annexation plans, Netanyahu said.

    Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas immediately called an “emergency meeting” Thursday evening with Palestinian leadership to adopt its conclusion and next steps in face of the historic peace accord between Israel and the Emirates.

    The normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates “does not serve the Palestinian cause” and constitutes a “blank cheque” for the continuation of the “occupation” by the Jewish state, the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, in power in the Gaza Strip, denounced in reaction.

