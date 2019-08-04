Greta Thunberg leaves for her world tour...

Greta Thunberg began a world tour that will take her to Switzerland, the United States and Chili on Saturday.

The teenage activist has inspired thousands of young people to ‘march for the climate’.

She posted a picture of herself standing next to a train with the caption “on the morning train to New York and Santiago in Chili” on her social media accounts.

Miss Thunberg’s first call will be Switzerland, to meet climate activists from dozens of countries at the “Fridays for Future” summit.

After a week at the summit in Switzerland, she will travel to the UK to meet up with German skipper Boris Hermann and Moroccan Pierre Casiraghi. She will then cross the Atlantic Ocean to the US on their zero emissions yacht Malizia II.

Once in the US, she will attend the UN Climate Change Summit 2019 in New York on the 23rd of September (same day as the UN annual assembly). There are climate awareness demonstrations planned on the 20th and 27th of September.

Miss Thunberg will also go to Canada and Mexico before attending the annual UN climate change conference in Santiago, Chili, in December.

It will be the 16-year-old teenager’s first trip to North and South America since she made her infamous speech in front of the Swedish parliament last summer. She has taken a temporary break from her studies for this trip.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times