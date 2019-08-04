 
Greta Thunberg leaves for her world tour
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 04 August, 2019
Latest News:
Greta Thunberg leaves for her world tour...
Two drug dealers arrested near the Esperanzh! festival...
‘I am waiting on Mr De Wever,’ says...
Islam party chairman sacked by Bruxelles Propreté over...
July was a record month for Brussels hotels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 04 August 2019
    Greta Thunberg leaves for her world tour
    Two drug dealers arrested near the Esperanzh! festival
    ‘I am waiting on Mr De Wever,’ says Far-right leader
    Islam party chairman sacked by Bruxelles Propreté over expressed views
    July was a record month for Brussels hotels
    Loose baggage strap was the cause of Saturday’s airport chaos
    Sadness as landmark bridge in Tournai is “deconstructed”
    Record high sales of Belgian luxury properties
    Already 50 km traffic in the Rhone Valley
    Renewed anti-lead security measures for Notre Dame reconstruction
    In Rome, future EU President calls for “new Migration deal”
    More baggage problems at Brussels Airport on the busiest day of the year
    Public protest over felling of 400 trees to make way for new administrative centre
    INF Treaty: Austria warns of “threat” to Europe
    UN official highlights Asia’s role in the fight for the world’s climate
    Antwerp yogi protest will denounce arrival of ‘polluting’ cruise ships
    Belgian Foreign Minister regrets demise of INF Treaty
    US exhumation of ‘Miss Molly’ could crack open case of missing Brussels woman
    Public swim at the Pêcheries pond is cancelled
    Minimum service in prisons: Unions to meet Justice Minister
    View more

    Greta Thunberg leaves for her world tour

    Sunday, 04 August 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Greta Thunberg began a world tour that will take her to Switzerland, the United States and Chili on Saturday.

    The teenage activist has inspired thousands of young people to ‘march for the climate’. 

    She posted a picture of herself standing next to a train with the caption “on the morning train to New York and Santiago in Chili” on her social media accounts.  

    Miss Thunberg’s first call will be Switzerland, to meet climate activists from dozens of countries at the “Fridays for Future” summit. 

    After a week at the summit in Switzerland, she will travel to the UK to meet up with German skipper Boris Hermann and Moroccan Pierre Casiraghi. She will then cross the Atlantic Ocean to the US on their zero emissions yacht Malizia II. 

    Once in the US, she will attend the UN Climate Change Summit 2019 in New York on the 23rd of September (same day as the UN annual assembly). There are climate awareness demonstrations planned on the 20th and 27th of September. 

    Miss Thunberg will also go to Canada and Mexico before attending the annual UN climate change conference in Santiago, Chili, in December. 

    It will be the 16-year-old teenager’s first trip to North and South America since she made her infamous speech in front of the Swedish parliament last summer. She has taken a temporary break from her studies for this trip. 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job