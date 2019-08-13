Activists block train carrying VW cars in Germany (Photos)

Several dozen activists have blocked a train carrying new cars from Volkswagen to Wolfsburg, the location of the German brand’s production site, on Tuesday.

These pro-climate activists operate under the name “Aktion Autofrei” (Action without cars).

The train was on the railway line of the VW factory. There are no passenger trains operating on the section. Fifteen police officers were deployed on site.

According to one participant, the aim of the operation is to at least slow down production at Volkswagen, to protest against the automotive industry and underline its responsibility in the climate crisis.

Several activists have attached themselves to the tracks.

The Brussels Times