 
Activists block train carrying VW cars in Germany (Photos)
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019
Latest News:
Activists block train carrying VW cars in Germany...
Manslaughter investigation launched after body found near shopping...
Traditional parties not ready to end separation with...
Hundreds gather to pay last respects to Belgian...
Taboos around sex are harmful for Belgian prisoners:...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 13 August 2019
    Activists block train carrying VW cars in Germany (Photos)
    Manslaughter investigation launched after body found near shopping centre
    Traditional parties not ready to end separation with far right, says political scientist
    Hundreds gather to pay last respects to Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht
    Taboos around sex are harmful for Belgian prisoners: survey
    Cable thefts on the Belgian rail network on the rise again
    Decontamination clean-up work begins around Notre-Dame
    New drone network service will transport blood and tissue between Belgian hospitals
    Three arrested after burned and beheaded body found in Liege
    Belgium in Brief: China declines to invest, missing Belgian in Iceland and a new look for Manneken Pis
    Massive search launched after Belgian kayaker disappears on Iceland’s largest lake
    ‘#YesWeShort’: Moroccans wear shorts in solidarity march with Belgian youth volunteers
    Body found near Brussels shopping centre
    A coalition with the far-right is impossible, says N-VA’s Bart De Wever
    Fire claims lives of two firefighters: ‘suspicions of human intervention’
    Homeless man proves link to Ixelles by camping outside of town hall
    Manneken Pis gets new costume ahead of Brussels flower show
    Assumption weekend: post offices mostly closed, but banks will open on Friday
    Chinese investments in Europe in rapid decline
    Record number of Belgians sign up as organ donors after TV campaign
    View more

    Activists block train carrying VW cars in Germany (Photos)

    Tuesday, 13 August 2019
    Credit: © Belga

    Several dozen activists have blocked a train carrying new cars from Volkswagen to Wolfsburg, the location of the German brand’s production site, on Tuesday.

    These pro-climate activists operate under the name “Aktion Autofrei” (Action without cars).

    The train was on the railway line of the VW factory. There are no passenger trains operating on the section. Fifteen police officers were deployed on site.

    According to one participant, the aim of the operation is to at least slow down production at Volkswagen, to protest against the automotive industry and underline its responsibility in the climate crisis.

    Several activists have attached themselves to the tracks.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job