 
Bundesbank warns of recession risk for Germany
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 19 August, 2019
Latest News:
Bundesbank warns of recession risk for Germany...
Belgium in Brief: Failed fountains, sinkholes and food...
As deadline approaches, Belgium is yet to pick...
Fountains on renovated Place Jourdan already out of...
Sinkhole in European district, local traffic disrupted...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 19 August 2019
    Bundesbank warns of recession risk for Germany
    Belgium in Brief: Failed fountains, sinkholes and food truck safety
    As deadline approaches, Belgium is yet to pick a Commissioner
    Fountains on renovated Place Jourdan already out of service
    Sinkhole in European district, local traffic disrupted
    Asylum applications in Belgium up 19% in 2018
    Swiss cyclist finishes Guinness World record attempt in Belgium
    Namur marks 75th anniversary of bombing by Americans
    Fire service saves girl stuck in a washing machine in Schaerbeek
    Iceland mourns its first glacier lost due to global warming
    Nafi Thiam beats Belgian long-jump record twice in one afternoon
    Tenders for federal police HQ were transparent
    The number of accidents involving road works rockets
    Food truck inspections at Brussels Summer Festival: two offences, six warnings issued
    EU Commission president Juncker cuts short holiday for urgent surgery
    Pukkelpop organisers apologise for “misunderstandings” over Flemish flags
    ‘N-VA and Socialist Party are completely incompatible’
    Strike actions cancel half of Belgian trains
    Belgian judge reflects back on “challenging” Dutroux pedophile case
    Belgian police chief sued over lead contaminated water
    View more

    Bundesbank warns of recession risk for Germany

    Monday, 19 August 2019
    The German economy could enter recession in the third quarter as a result of a "sharp contraction" in industrial production,. Credit: Belga

    The German economy could enter recession in the third quarter as a result of a “sharp contraction” in industrial production, held back by international trade tensions, the Central Bank warned on Monday in its monthly report.

    “The economy could contract again” this summer after a 0.1% decline in German GDP in the second quarter, notes the Bundesbank, while alarmist signals are reviving in Berlin the political debate on the need for the German government to move away from its dogma of balanced budgets and thus provide itself with the means for a possible recovery.

    The Brussels Times
    Source: Belga

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job