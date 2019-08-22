 
Lufthansa offers passengers a new program to compensate for C02 emissions
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 22 August, 2019
Latest News:
Lufthansa offers passengers a new program to compensate...
Vincent Kompany to wear the captain’s armband for...
N-VA youth wing propose selling Wallonia to Trump...
Belgian youth climate leader will sail to climate...
Greener and cheaper fuel alternative to arrive in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 22 August 2019
    Lufthansa offers passengers a new program to compensate for C02 emissions
    Vincent Kompany to wear the captain’s armband for Anderlecht from Friday
    N-VA youth wing propose selling Wallonia to Trump for €1
    Belgian youth climate leader will sail to climate summit in Chile
    Greener and cheaper fuel alternative to arrive in Belgian gas stations
    Belgian restaurant named No.1 place for fries in Europe
    Non-organic meat imported under ‘bio’ label into Belgium
    Thousands to attend a beach party to wave goodbye to Britain
    Public health in Belgian cities threatened by high noise levels
    Climate concerns see over a quarter of Belgians change flying habits
    Belgium in Brief: Election hate messages, bank scams and tourist accidents abroad
    Lead in water: police reach agreement to address contaminated water in Brussels barracks
    Twice as many hate messages recorded during election period
    Vlaams Belang spent € 3.2 million to finance election campaign
    Far-right party wants to let pregnant women park in handicapped spots
    Fan zone created for Belgian women’s football home games
    Minimum wage for working prisoners raised by government
    Parents up in arms over back to school costs
    Police warn of phone scams with bank card readers
    Belgian tourists heavily burned after boat explodes
    View more

    Lufthansa offers passengers a new program to compensate for C02 emissions

    Thursday, 22 August 2019
    A Lufthansa Boeing in flight. Credit: Kiefer/CC BY-SA 2.0.

    A new compensation program by Lufthansa allows passengers a way to help offset their carbon footprint by helping the airline pay for the use of biofuel on trips.

    SAF – a sustainably produced biofuel that produces 80% less C02 than fossil fuels – can be paid for by passengers who would like to cover the price difference between the biofuel and traditional kerosene. Passengers also have the option to make a financial contribution towards a forestation program based in Nicaragua.

    Forestation is the establishment of forest growth on areas that either had forest or lacked it naturally.

    Biofuel is made from different materials, such as organic waste, domestic waste and used frying oil, reports New Mobility. It is a sustainable alternative to traditional kerosene.

    This is the first time that an airline has offered passengers the opportunity to compensate for C02 emissions by contributing to the cost of durable biofuel.

    IATA, the International Air Travel Association (IATA) made up of the world’s major airlines, has committed to halting the growth of air travel-related C02 emissions by 2020. This decision comes in response to the “flying shame” movement that is pushing people to stop using air travel for reasons to do with climate change.

    In 2018, 100,000 flights used biofuel. IATA’s goal is for 1 million flights to use biofuel by 2020.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job