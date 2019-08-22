Lufthansa offers passengers a new program to compensate for C02 emissions

A new compensation program by Lufthansa allows passengers a way to help offset their carbon footprint by helping the airline pay for the use of biofuel on trips.

SAF – a sustainably produced biofuel that produces 80% less C02 than fossil fuels – can be paid for by passengers who would like to cover the price difference between the biofuel and traditional kerosene. Passengers also have the option to make a financial contribution towards a forestation program based in Nicaragua.

Forestation is the establishment of forest growth on areas that either had forest or lacked it naturally.

Biofuel is made from different materials, such as organic waste, domestic waste and used frying oil, reports New Mobility. It is a sustainable alternative to traditional kerosene.

This is the first time that an airline has offered passengers the opportunity to compensate for C02 emissions by contributing to the cost of durable biofuel.

IATA, the International Air Travel Association (IATA) made up of the world’s major airlines, has committed to halting the growth of air travel-related C02 emissions by 2020. This decision comes in response to the “flying shame” movement that is pushing people to stop using air travel for reasons to do with climate change.

In 2018, 100,000 flights used biofuel. IATA’s goal is for 1 million flights to use biofuel by 2020.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times