 
Volcanic eruption reported on Italian island 
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019
    Volcanic eruption reported on Italian island 

    Wednesday, 28 August 2019
    This is the second time this year it has erupted. Credit: © Belga

    A large volcanic eruption on Wednesday on the Italian island of Stromboli has caused fires but no human casualties at this time, Belga reports.

    “We have no reports of people who were affected by the eruption at that time,” the firefighters warned.

    According to the ANSA agency, heavy smoke covers the island and is visible from miles away.

    The island, which is part of an archipelago in Sicily, is home to one of the most active Italian volcanoes. About 500 people live there, but it attracts many tourists in summer.

    The volcano had already erupted in July, during which a hiker lost his life.

    The Brussels Times

