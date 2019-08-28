 
Ryanair’s Spanish pilots threaten to go on strike
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019
Latest News:
Proposed Brussels toll slammed as discriminatory...
Greta Thunberg expected in New York...
EU member states divided on impact of rainforest...
Architecture students get the job of designing new...
Rogier and Botanique tunnel closed in both directions...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 28 August 2019
    Proposed Brussels toll slammed as discriminatory
    Greta Thunberg expected in New York
    EU member states divided on impact of rainforest fires in Amazon on free trade deal with Brazil
    Architecture students get the job of designing new King Baudouin stadium
    Rogier and Botanique tunnel closed in both directions
    Police search for exhibitionist in East Flemish forests
    Flemish greens want a lift on headscarf ban in schools
    Grand Place under scaffolding for renovation works on Brussels City Hall
    Ryanair’s Spanish pilots threaten to go on strike
    Amazon fires: Bolsonaro’s acceptance of financial aid shows G7’s usefulness, says France
    New ‘event zone’ set to increase parking costs around Brussels concert hall
    New vaccines, hiked bank fees and more: What changes on 1 September?
    Volcanic eruption reported on Italian island 
    Roadside reflector to blame for death of young Belgian cyclist
    New reception centre for asylum seekers to open in Flemish Brabant
    The British government looks to suspend Parliament until October 14
    Official visit to Belgium by Congolese President announced
    The price of horse-drawn carriage rides in Bruges set to increase
    Belgian roadtrippers killed by deadly fumes inside parked car
    Belgium in Brief: Vlaams Belang on Tinder, dog on the ring-road and Vincent Kompany injured
    View more

    Ryanair’s Spanish pilots threaten to go on strike

    Wednesday, 28 August 2019
    © Belga

    Ryanair’s Spanish pilots are threatening to go on a five-day strike in September.

    The union that represents them, SEPLA, explained that conciliation meetings are to be held in the next few days, but should they prove inconclusive, the strike will go ahead on 19, 20, 22, 27 and 29 September.

    The pilots are protesting against the planned closure of four bases, which threatens 512 jobs, including those of 120 pilots, the Spanish union said.

    Recently Ryanair’s British pilots also went on strike to protest against their working conditions. Strike plans by their Irish colleagues ran aground after their action was banned by a court.

    Cabin crew in other countries where Ryanair operates are also dissatisfied.

    Strikes do not necessarily mean flight plans are compromised. The actions in the United Kingdom barely caused any problems since very few pilots were involved. Similarly, a strike in Portugal in early August did not lead to severe disruptions since a minimum service is compulsory in that country.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job