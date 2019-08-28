Ryanair’s Spanish pilots threaten to go on strike

Ryanair’s Spanish pilots are threatening to go on a five-day strike in September.

The union that represents them, SEPLA, explained that conciliation meetings are to be held in the next few days, but should they prove inconclusive, the strike will go ahead on 19, 20, 22, 27 and 29 September.

The pilots are protesting against the planned closure of four bases, which threatens 512 jobs, including those of 120 pilots, the Spanish union said.

Recently Ryanair’s British pilots also went on strike to protest against their working conditions. Strike plans by their Irish colleagues ran aground after their action was banned by a court.

Cabin crew in other countries where Ryanair operates are also dissatisfied.

Strikes do not necessarily mean flight plans are compromised. The actions in the United Kingdom barely caused any problems since very few pilots were involved. Similarly, a strike in Portugal in early August did not lead to severe disruptions since a minimum service is compulsory in that country.

