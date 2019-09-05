 
Amazon: Deforestation affects the forest, the rivers and “the entire biosphere”, experts warn
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 05 September, 2019
Latest News:
Amazon: Deforestation affects the forest, the rivers and...
‘Oscar of Science’ awarded for the first image...
Worrying rise of child prostitution in Belgium, reports...
Lifeless body pulled from river in Ghent...
Marc Dutroux’s house to be demolished, more than...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 05 September 2019
    Amazon: Deforestation affects the forest, the rivers and “the entire biosphere”, experts warn
    ‘Oscar of Science’ awarded for the first image of a black hole
    Worrying rise of child prostitution in Belgium, reports NGO
    Lifeless body pulled from river in Ghent
    Marc Dutroux’s house to be demolished, more than two decades after his victims died there
    Ursula von der Leyen will present new Commission on Tuesday
    Brazilian embassy in Brussels vandalised
    EU launches terrorism register to better identify cross-border suspects and networks
    Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard nominated for the FIFA World XI team
    No-deal Brexit still seen as a possible outcome, YouGov poll shows
    Turkish President Erdogan threatens Europe with new wave of migrants
    Around 40 peak trains to be hit by month-long works at Brussels-Midi
    Police launch manhunt for fugitive in Liege
    Samsung’s folding smartphone will not be sold in Belgium
    Belgian economy sees slow growth
    Woman (41) stabbed to death in Molenbeek home
    Belgium in Brief: Brexit, e-bike withdrawal and fake garbage bags
    Brexit: Boris Johnson’s brother resigns from government
    Koekelberg fire suspected to have been started intentionally
    Italy nominates Paolo Gentiloni as Commissioner in Brussels
    View more

    Amazon: Deforestation affects the forest, the rivers and “the entire biosphere”, experts warn

    Thursday, 05 September 2019
    © Belga

    The deforestation of the Amazon region harms its rivers and vice versa, then goes on to affect “the entire biosphere”.

    This is the message from an international colloquium on monitoring the Amazon being held this week in Toulouse, France.

    Where the fires that have been raging for weeks in the Amazon are concerned, “the consequences are not yet measurable,” but in the longer term, “what we see is a gradual destabilisation of the water cycle,” Jean-Michel Martinez, director of the Hybam National Observation Service, explained to the French news agency, AFP.

    “The Amazon’s main role at the global level is maintaining the water cycle” and its waters, fed by evaporation, account for 20% of all waters that empty into the oceans, added Martinez, whose institution, Hybam, is an international cooperation structure for the scientific monitoring of the Amazon.

    “If you gradually cut down the forest, you take away the engine of evaporation” that feeds the river and “you’ll completely destabilise the ecosystem,” he warned, pinpointing the “strong acceleration” of deforestation in recent months, after years of stabilisation of the phenomenon.

    In turn, the modification of the water cycle “creates the risk of losing the tropical forest” and intensifies the “extreme events” that affect the river, such as floods and drought.

    Of the six main floods in the Amazon in the past 115 years, four occurred in the past decade, Martinez noted.

    Measurements collected over the past 15 years by Hybam (Hydrology of the Amazon Basin) also show signs of pollution, mainly chlorine, of the river, “which did not exist before, due to oil and gas mining in its basin as well as gold and diamond mining.”

    According to Hybam experts, some 150 of whom have been meeting for a week in Toulouse, this pollution and the changes in the quality of the Amazon’s waters brought on by deforestation “could be partly responsible for the warming of the Atlantic Ocean and influence the emergence of tropical cyclones,” Martinez argued.

    However, “the focus should not only be on Brazil,” whose climate-sceptic president Jair Bolsonaro is under strong international pressure for the way he has managed the fires, because all the countries of the Amazon Basin are concerned by the increased deforestation, the environmentalist added.

    Six South American countries are scheduled to hold an emergency summit on Friday in Colombia to launch an appeal to the international community to help conserve and protect the primordial ecosystem.

    The Hybam colloquium, which ends on Friday, is the first to be held in France since the body was created.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job