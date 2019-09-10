Two people arrested following a shooting in Rotterdam

Police arrested two people on Tuesday after a shooting at the Alexandrium shopping centre in Rotterdam.

“We are investigating their exact role”, the police said to local media.

The exact circumstances of the incident are unclear at this time, however, police are currently reporting no casualties, but several bullet holes in cars.

Suspected shooters forced another driver to get out of the car and then ran away with the car. The driver was not injured during the carjacking, according to Nieuwsblad reports.

Investigations were carried out at three locations, while the rest of the area is “safe and accessible to shoppers and residents”, according to the police.

Op het Poolsterplein en in de Kreeftstraat in Rotterdam zijn vanochtend schoten gelost. Een auto en een ruit van de Mac Donalds werden geraakt door de kogels. De politie verricht onderzoek. pic.twitter.com/mwZqM2IKen — MediaTV (@mediatvnl) September 10, 2019

