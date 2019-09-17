 
Three hundred tourists blocked near Everest due to bad weather
Tuesday, 17 September, 2019
    Three hundred tourists blocked near Everest due to bad weather

    Tuesday, 17 September 2019
    Weather conditions worsened on Friday at Lukla's Tenzing-Hillary airport, forcing airlines to cancel their flights. Credit: © Belga

    About 300 tourists have been stranded for five days in a small Nepalese town around Everest due to poor weather conditions, local officials said Tuesday.

    Weather conditions worsened on Friday at Lukla’s Tenzing-Hillary airport, forcing airlines to cancel their flights, Rohit Karna, sky marshal, told Belga.

    “Only five planes were able to take off on Saturday. Helicopters are now trying to transport passengers by airlift, but the weather is not ideal,” he added.

    Lukla is at an altitude of 2,800 metres. Mountaineers begin their journey here with a week at the base camp where they acclimatize before starting the ascent. Thousands of foreign tourists visit the region every year between September and November or in April-May.

    The Brussels Times

