 
Four killed in knife attack at Paris police station
Thursday, 03 October, 2019
    Four people were killed at the Paris police headquarters on Thursday afternoon, after which the police shot the perpetrator, according to various sources.

    The attacker worked in an administrative capacity inside the police headquarters, according to police union officials, reports BBC.

    Including the perpetrator, five people in total have died, BBC and Nieuwsblad report.

    The perimeter around the police headquarters, located in the historic centre of the capital, was sealed and the rescue services were on-site, AFP journalists noted.

    French Minister for Domestic Affairs, Christophe Castaner, who was due to visit Turkey, postponed his visit and went to the scene, according to French media.

    Shortly before 2:00 PM, an alert message was broadcast over the loudspeakers of the Palais de Justice in Paris, located opposite the headquarters. “An attack occurred at the police headquarters. The situation is under control. The City sector remains under surveillance,” the message warned.

    The attack comes a day after French police across the country went on strike to call attention to the difficult working conditions and mounting suicide rates in the police force.

    The Brussels Times

    This story is developing and has been updated to add the most relevant information

     

