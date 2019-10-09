 
Climate change is a grave problem for humanity, Nobel prize winner warns
Wednesday, 09 October, 2019
    Climate change is a grave problem for humanity, Nobel prize winner warns

    Wednesday, 09 October 2019
    © Belga

    Climate change is a grave problem for humanity, 2019 Nobel Prize winner Akira Yoshino said on Wednesday when contacted by telephone by the Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences.

    The Academy awarded the Nobel Prize for Chemistry to the Japanese scientist along with John B. Goodenough of the United States and Stanley Whittingham of Britain for their work on lithium-ion batteries.

    The development of such batteries is important for arriving at a sustainable society, said Yoshino, who created the first marketable lithium-ion battery in 1985.  His battery has been on the market since 1991.

    Light, rechargeable and powerful, lithium-ion batteries power many everyday devices, including smartphones. Moreover, they are capable of stocking considerable quantities of solar and wind energy, making society less dependent on fossil fuels.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

