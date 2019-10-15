 
Nearly 14% of world’s food is lost before reaching the market
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 15 October, 2019
Latest News:
SNCB investigating viral video of agents forcibly removing...
Brexit: a deal this week is still considered...
First alcohol-free student beer drinking event to be...
Extinction Rebellion piles wood chips in front of...
Over 100 protesters demonstrate in Brussels against sentence...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 15 October 2019
    SNCB investigating viral video of agents forcibly removing old man from train
    Brexit: a deal this week is still considered possible
    First alcohol-free student beer drinking event to be organised in Leuven
    Extinction Rebellion piles wood chips in front of Namur town hall
    Over 100 protesters demonstrate in Brussels against sentence of Catalan independence activists
    Belgium in Brief: Bourse booze ban, caged animal protests and B&W Bruegel
    Belgians held €62 billion worth of undeclared foreign assets in 2016
    Forced psychiatric admission procedures in Brussels doubled since 2010
    16 suspected transmigrants arrested in Antwerp, police reports
    Nearly 14% of world’s food is lost before reaching the market
    New measure banning alcohol consumption in central Brussels announced
    Video of reef shark eating bullhead shark in Antwerp aquarium surfaces online
    20 firefighters intervene to put out fire in Etterbeek apartment
    The World of Bruegel in Black and White exhibition to open in KBR in Brussels on Wednesday
    Flemish Alzheimerliga wants to maintain reimbursement of Alzheimer’s disease medication
    Online marketplace for electronics recycling launched in Belgium
    Extinction Rebellion co-founder on trial over attempted drone disruption at Heathrow airport
    From Sheffield with love: 550 km pro-Europe cycle will reach Brussels on Tuesday
    Gas prices down from Tuesday, LPG and diesel prices up
    Ethiopian Airlines to begin daily direct flights from Brussels to Addis Ababa
    View more

    Nearly 14% of world’s food is lost before reaching the market

    Tuesday, 15 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    About 14% of the world’s food is lost after harvest and before reaching the stage of being sold, according to the 2019 State of Food and Agriculture report, released on Monday by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

    These recent estimates are intended to identify actions necessary to reduce food waste. 

    “How can we afford to throw food away when, every day, more than 820 million people suffer from hunger around the world?” FAO Director General Qu Dongyu protested.

    The organization distinguishes food “losses”, registered at each stage of the supply chain and the transportation and “waste” in supermarkets and/or by consumers. 

    Losses and waste are generally higher for fruit and vegetables than for cereal and legumes, at all stages of the supply chain, except for losses on farms or during the transportation in East and South-East Asia. Many low-income countries show significant losses during the storage phase, due to poor storage facilities, especially poor refrigerated warehouses.

    In 2011, FAO estimated that one-third of the food produced in the world was lost or wasted annually but said in its latest report that it was a “very rough” estimate. The Rome-based UN agency later indicated that it would publish an estimate on food “thrown away”, in addition to its current report. 

    The phenomenon is complicated to solve, FAO said, and it calls “countries to intensify efforts to fight against the root causes of food loss and waste, at all stages, and offers guidance in terms of policy but also in ways to reduce food loss and waste.”

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job