Extinction Rebellion takes ban on protests to London’s High Court

Extinction Rebellion took to the High Court in London on Wednesday to seek a judicial review of the ban on demonstrations decreed by the local police.

The ban is in reaction to the environmental movement’s ongoing protests against the climate crisis, launched on 7 October in the United Kingdom and elsewhere in the world.

The aim of the protests, dubbed “Autumn Uprising” is to disrupt operations in the world’s capitals so as to denounce governments’ inaction against the climate crisis. However, following demonstrations in London’s financial centre, the police issued the ban, citing severe disruptions.

Extinction Rebellion says the ban is illegal and violates the right to protest.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times