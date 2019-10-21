 
Dutchman who headed family that lived in isolation for years to remain in prison
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 21 October, 2019
Latest News:
Dutchman who headed family that lived in isolation...
‘Pokemon murder’ defendant attempted to conceal crime using...
Princess Elisabeth’s birthday celebrations will be broadcast live...
Carnival of Aalst to make fun of Jews...
Alarms, smart sensors and live video: Infrabel presents...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 21 October 2019
    Dutchman who headed family that lived in isolation for years to remain in prison
    ‘Pokemon murder’ defendant attempted to conceal crime using Facebook
    Princess Elisabeth’s birthday celebrations will be broadcast live on Friday
    Carnival of Aalst to make fun of Jews and UNESCO after accusations of anti-Semitism
    Alarms, smart sensors and live video: Infrabel presents its first “online” fence
    Pro-Catalan protesters walk from Wallonia to Brussels in a ‘March for Freedom’
    Erdogan accuses the West of siding with “terrorists”
    British House of Commons will not vote on Johnson’s Brexit agreement again on Monday
    Brussels ring road closed in both directions after chemical product leaks from tipped truck
    Belgian healthcare faces €1.4 billion reimbursement bill in 2024
    Expo honoring train-loving painter opens at Train World on Tuesday
    Belgium’s Leonidas reports ‘excellent’ results after greater expansion
    Three police officers seriously injured after crash with garbage truck
    Injured jihadist, 3 women and 10 children demand €105,000 per day Belgian state does not try to retrieve them
    Brussels biker with head trapped beneath vehicle dies from injuries
    Flight from Charleroi forced to make an emergency landing in Munich
    Petition started against Brussels’ app that claims to predict ‘how gay you are’
    Coach convicted of filming women’s dressing rooms banned from working with minors
    ‘Emergency plan ready’ for all Brexit scenarios, says Flemish government
    Driver who filmed himself driving at over 200 km/h crashes BMW, gets driving ban
    View more

    Dutchman who headed family that lived in isolation for years to remain in prison

    Monday, 21 October 2019
    Credit: Wikipedia

    A Dutch judge on Monday ordered a 67-year old man who headed a household that lived for almost a decade in isolation on a farm in the north of the Netherlands to remain in jail for an extra two weeks.

    The man, identified only as Gerrit Jan van D., was arrested on Thursday, a few days after police discovered the seven-member family in a small room in a building in Ruinerwold, a village in the northern province of Drenthe. They had reportedly lived there since 2010.

    The man is accused of violating the freedom and health of others, and money laundering, after he and his six supposed children were found on the farm, where police unearthed cash after searching the premises.

    “The investigating judge has prolonged the provisional detention of the 67-year-old Ruinerwold suspect,” the prosecutor’s office said in a tweet, without giving any further details.

    The group found on the farm claim to be a family. The 67-year-old is supposedly the father of the six youths, who are all adults today, including the one who sounded the alarm in a bar after running away.

    This is the second arrest in this case, described by police as “exceptional”: the man who rented the farm, a 58-year-old Austrian identified by the media as Josef B., was arrested on Tuesday. On Thursday, a judge ordered his detention to be extended by two weeks and will subsequently decide whether or not to indict him.

    The father of the family was member, in the 1980s, of the Dutch branch of the Moon Sect, the controversial religious organisation founded in South Korea and also called the Church of the Unification, according to Wim Koetsier, spokesman of the Church in the Netherlands.

    Koetsier “strongly suspects” the father created his own group “with someone else”, the Dutch news agency ANP reported. It said, however, that Josef B. “was never a member.”

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job