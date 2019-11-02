 
Assange’s treatment is ‘putting his life in danger’
Saturday, 02 November, 2019
    Saturday, 02 November 2019
    Assange’s treatment is ‘putting his life in danger’

    Saturday, 02 November 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Julian Assange’s treatment is “putting his life in danger,” a UN Rapporteur on torture stated on Friday. 

    Assange is accused of spying and could be extradited to the United States. 

    Nils Melzer expressed his “concern about Julian Assange’s deteriorating health since his arrest and deportation at the beginning of this year” in a press release. He added his “life is now in danger.” “If the UK does not change its behaviour and improve the inhuman conditions he is being subjected to, the continuous discrimination and violation of his rights could cost Mr Assange his life”, Melzer said. 

    Melzer is a UN independent expert and a professor of international law. He visited Assange in May, accompanied by doctors, a month after his arrest. The Australian WikiLeaks founder has been held in a London prison since British police arrested him at the Ecuadorian embassy in April. Following this visit, Melzer said Assange was suffering from “physical health problems” and presented “all the typical symptoms of prolonged exposure to psychological torture, chronic anxiety and intense psychological trauma.”  

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

