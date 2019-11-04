 
Iran announces huge increase in its enriched uranium production
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 04 November, 2019
Latest News:
Slight increase in marriages in Belgium...
Man (68) to face sexual abuse complaint lodged...
Iran announces huge increase in its enriched uranium...
King starts new consultation round after failure to...
Young woman steals almost €1,500 worth of condoms...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 04 November 2019
    Slight increase in marriages in Belgium
    Man (68) to face sexual abuse complaint lodged by retirement home roommates
    Iran announces huge increase in its enriched uranium production
    King starts new consultation round after failure to form federal government
    Young woman steals almost €1,500 worth of condoms
    Union warns of ‘deteriorating conditions’ for Brussels pensioners
    Bomb alert at Brussels Palace of Justice prompts evacuation
    Kings preformateurs’ task will not be extended after failure to form federal government
    Two children of Belgian jihadist registered in Turkey
    Belgium’s intelligence agency warns travellers against foreign espionnage
    ‘We must tackle the causes of urban deaths’
    Flemish awareness campaign to focus on ‘grey zone’ in sexually inappropriate behaviour
    License plates scans not followed-up on
    Man arrested on murder charges after former partner found dead inside car boot
    Leuven arts faculty bans ‘humiliating’ student initiations
    Flanders eyes standardised testing of all preschoolers’ Dutch language skills
    Petrol prices increase from Tuesday
    Unequal Pay Day: European women work ‘for free’ starting from Monday 4 November
    Brussels students warns of sexual assault by fake taxi driver
    Crewman pulled dead from Bruges canal, another hospitalised in critical condition
    View more

    Iran announces huge increase in its enriched uranium production

    Monday, 04 November 2019
    © Belga

    Iran indicated on Monday that it is now producing 5kg of enriched uranium per day, over 10 times more than two months ago, when it freed itself from a number of restrictions on its nuclear programme that it had agreed to in 2015.

    The announcement was made on State television by Ali Akbar Salehi, Vice President of the Islamic Republic and head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Agency.

    Iran has also developed two new models of advanced centrifuges in two months, and has begun testing one of them, Mr. Salehi added.

    Under an agreement concluded in July 2015 in Vienna with the 5+1 Group (Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States),  Tehran had agreed to reduce drastically its nuclear activities – to guarantee their exclusively civilian nature – in exchange for the partial lifting of international sanctions that were strangling its economy.

    The Islamic Republic began coming back on some of its commitments after the U.S. unilaterally pulled out of the agreement in May 2018 and re-imposed heavy sanctions that deprived Iran of the economic benefits it had expected.

    It now produces uranium enriched beyond the 3.67% ceiling set by the 2015 agreement and no longer respects the 300kg limit imposed on its stock of (slightly) enriched uranium.

    In early September, the Iranian Government announced the third phase of its plan to scale down its commitments, explaining that it no longer felt bound by any of the limits that the 2015 agreement had set on its nuclear research and development activities.

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job