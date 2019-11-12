Thomas Cook’s German subsidiary cancels 2020 trips...

The insolvent German subsidiary of the failed British group, Thomas Cook, has cancelled all trips for 2020.

Some of the reservations had been fully paid up, while partial payments had been made on others, but the passengers concerned appear unlikely to be fully reimbursed.

From 1 January 2020, customers will no longer be able to travel due to the insolvency of the subsidiary. Trips had already been suspended up to the end of 2019.

The cancellations concerned are those reserved with tour operators Thomas Cook Signature, Thomas Cook Signature Finest Selection, Neckermann Reisen, Oeger Tours, Bucher Reisen and Air Marin, as well as flights booked through Thomas Cook International.

About 660,000 persons had booked trips through to the end of September 2020. The German subsidiary, Thomas Cook GmbH, had filed for protection from its creditors in late September after the news broke that the British mother company had gone bankrupt.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times