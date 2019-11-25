 
Uber loses its license to operate in London
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 25 November, 2019
Latest News:
Uber loses its license to operate in London...
Fourty three cases of psychological violence a day...
Belgian train seats are empty 75% of the...
Abuses in DRC’s palm oil industry linked to...
STIB staff concerned over the presence of asbestos...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 25 November 2019
    Uber loses its license to operate in London
    Fourty three cases of psychological violence a day in Belgium
    Belgian train seats are empty 75% of the travelling time
    Abuses in DRC’s palm oil industry linked to Belgian development bank
    STIB staff concerned over the presence of asbestos in metro tunnels
    ‘Digital condom’ app launched to make sexting more safe in Belgium
    Young woman arrested for biting a police officer in Wallonia
    Toddler killed by falling ice sculpture at Luxembourg Christmas market
    Belgium launches cyberattack on news agency of Islamic State
    Human remains discovered floating in the waters of Antwerp dock
    Flemish government to spend €6 million per year on combatting sexual violence
    Four homes evacuated after landslide in Namur
    Mother hitting daughter caught on video, two suspects released on conditional parole
    Swiss entrepreneur wants to give Hitler’s belongings to a museum
    Make earplugs mandatory at all music events, experts say
    Child Focus apologises to victims for its shock campaign against child pornography
    1 in 3 Belgians thinks climate change is not mankind’s fault
    Over 10,000 people demonstrate against violence against women in Brussels on Sunday
    Belgian Foreign Affairs office ‘knows about’ cyberattacks during China mission
    Two Belgian IS women arrested in Turkey
    View more

    Uber loses its license to operate in London

    Monday, 25 November 2019
    Uber has regularly been accused of safety problems for its users and drivers both. Credit: Wikicommons

    Uber is no longer allowed to operate in London as the Transport for London authority (TFL) announced that it refused to renew the company’s licence on Monday due to a “pattern of failures”.

    On Monday, TfL announced the decision not to renew the licence at the end of a two-month probationary extension that was granted in September. The company has 45,000 drivers and 3.5 million clients in the British capital, making London the largest European market for the American company, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    The authority acknowledged that Uber made welcome changes to the safety of its users during those two months, but said they were insufficient. One of the changes was the ability to contact emergency services directly through the application.

    However, Uber is “not fit” to hold a licence in London due to “failures that endanger the safety of its users”, including “unauthorised drivers who have exploited the weaknesses of the application to carry thousands of passengers,” Transport for London said in a statement.

    The ride-hailing service has regularly been accused of safety problems for its users and drivers both, which has contributed to damaging its reputation around the world. Two years ago, TfL also deprived Uber of its licence for similar security reasons, but Uber continued to offer services until it won in the Court of Appeal and were granted a 15-month permit to continue operating.

    On Monday, the company immediately announced that it would once again take the decision to the Court of Appeal, adding that it would continue to operate in London until a final decision was rendered, reports The Guardian.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job