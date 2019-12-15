 
UN declares 20 July ‘World Chess Day’
Sunday, 15 December, 2019
    UN declares 20 July ‘World Chess Day’

    Sunday, 15 December 2019
    © Belga

    The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution declaring 20 July “World Chess Day,” stressing that playing it contributes to gender equality.

    The resolution was proposed by several countries including Armenia, Russia, Bangladesh, India, China, Cameroon, Cuba and Lebanon.

    According to the resolution, which is based on voluntary financial contributions from member states, the game of chess contributes to the “strengthening of education, gender equality and the advancement of women and girls, as well inclusion, tolerance, mutual understanding and respect.”

    The UN “invites all member states, United Nations bodies and other international and regional organizations, the private sector, civil society, and general public to celebrate World Chess Day,” the text specifies.

    The Brussels Times

     

