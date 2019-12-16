 
The Netherlands’ most wanted criminal arrested in Dubai
Monday, 16 December, 2019
    The Netherlands’ most wanted criminal arrested in Dubai

    Monday, 16 December 2019
    Taghi was part of a criminal network that revolved mainly around cocaine trade. Credit: Dutch police

    Ridouan Taghi (41), the Netherlands’ most wanted criminal, has been arrested in Dubai by local police, on Monday.

    He is suspected, among other things, of ordering different criminal settlements in the criminal environment, and has been on the run from the Dutch police for years.

    Taghi was one of the leading members of a criminal network that revolved mainly around cocaine trade. He is suspected of being involved in and ordering several murders, according to the Dutch police on Twitter.

    He was arrested in Dubai on Monday. The public prosecutor’s office had promised a €100,000 reward for tips that would lead to his whereabouts, and is now requesting his extradition to the Netherlands, reports VRT.

    The Dutch Minister for Justice congratulated the police and the public prosecutor’s office on Twitter.

    Translation of tweet: “Ridouan T. has been arrested today. Excellent work by the people from police and the public prosecutor’s office who have worked hard on this. Together with the police in Dubai. The rule of law requires that we continue our investigations. And hold people accountable for their actions.”

    The Dutch police say that the arrest is due to “intensive cooperation” with the police in Dubai. The Netherlands does not have an extradition agreement with Dubai, but according to Fred Westerbeke, the chief public prosecutor, that does not have to stand in the way of a quick extradition, reports NOS.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

