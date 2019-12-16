French train traffic to be ‘very disrupted’ due to national strike on Tuesday

On Monday, the French national railway company SNCF announced that traffic would be "very disrupted" on its rails. Credit: Pxhere

On Monday, the French national railway company SNCF announced that traffic would be “very disrupted” on its rails due to the national strike, on 17 December.

Tuesday, the 13th day of the strike against the pension reform, which will coincide with the third national Inter-Professional Day of Protest against this government project.

For Tuesday, only one out of four High-Speed Trains will be in circulation, and, “on average” only one Transilien in five (Paris regional trains and metro lines) will run, the group said in a statement.

Three out of ten Regional Express Train lines (TER) will “mainly” be operated by coaches. Only about 5% of all Intercity trains will run, and international traffic will also be “disrupted,” according to the statement.

