 
French train traffic to be ‘very disrupted’ due to national strike on Tuesday
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 December, 2019
Latest News:
French train traffic to be ‘very disrupted’ due...
CSC says no to extending flexible-jobs system...
The Netherlands’ most wanted criminal arrested in Dubai...
Brussels Grand Place to host Manneken Pis’ 400th...
Brussels hospitals remain most expensive in Belgium...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 December 2019
    French train traffic to be ‘very disrupted’ due to national strike on Tuesday
    CSC says no to extending flexible-jobs system
    The Netherlands’ most wanted criminal arrested in Dubai
    Brussels Grand Place to host Manneken Pis’ 400th birthday party
    Brussels hospitals remain most expensive in Belgium
    Aalst partially bans trucks from city centre after boy (11) killed in collision
    Extinction Rebellion’s unsanctioned Grand-Place demonstration will still go-ahead on Friday
    Brussels named the 10th largest user of Uber Jump bikes
    Luxembourg’s fuel prices to go up in 2020
    Belgium played key role in uncovering Europe’s horsemeat scandal: reports
    Investigation launched into suspected rape of student by taxi driver
    Planned savings on Suicide Hotline budget reversed after backlash, says Minister for Wellbeing
    Nominations open for Brussels’ 2019 tourism awards
    Germany moves to make CO2 emissions more costly
    Number of arrests of migrants in transit up by 37% in 2018
    Brussels Airport announces direct flights to Singapore from 2020
    Large plume of smoke over Brussels due to fire near Gare du Nord
    Sculpture of Tintin auctioned at €168,000
    Flanders to get 13 more highway quick charging stations
    Brussels to place 3,000 bicycle stands at pedestrian crossings
    View more

    French train traffic to be ‘very disrupted’ due to national strike on Tuesday

    Monday, 16 December 2019
    On Monday, the French national railway company SNCF announced that traffic would be "very disrupted" on its rails. Credit: Pxhere

    On Monday, the French national railway company SNCF announced that traffic would be “very disrupted” on its rails due to the national strike, on 17 December.

    Tuesday, the 13th day of the strike against the pension reform, which will coincide with the third national Inter-Professional Day of Protest against this government project.

    For Tuesday, only one out of four High-Speed Trains will be in circulation, and, “on average” only one Transilien in five (Paris regional trains and metro lines) will run, the group said in a statement.

    Related News:

     

    Three out of ten Regional Express Train lines (TER) will “mainly” be operated by coaches. Only about 5% of all Intercity trains will run, and international traffic will also be “disrupted,” according to the statement.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job