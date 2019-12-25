Three years after failed Turkish coup, hundreds of new arrests carried out

Three years after the failed July 2016 coup in Turkey, another 62 people were arrested on Wednesday, Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu announced.

The state prosecution has issued arrest warrants for 131 people suspected of being supporters of Fethullah Gülen, accused of leading the coup.

Last week on Friday, another 94 people were arrested while on Tuesday, 234 arrests were reported by Anadolu.

Several soldiers figure among the latest arrests. The government accuses Gülen of having infiltrated various state bodies, such as the army and police.

Last November, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that since the failed coup, a total of 17,866 members of the armed forces had been dismissed and 2,709 suspended.

The Brussels Times