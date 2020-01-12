 
Volcanic eruption risk in Philippines leads to evacuations and cancelled flights
Sunday, 12 January, 2020
    Volcanic eruption risk in Philippines leads to evacuations and cancelled flights

    Sunday, 12 January 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Authorities warned the Taal volcano near Manille in the Philippines could erupt at any moment on Sunday. 

    Thousands have people been evacuated and flights to and from Manille have been cancelled. 

    “It is possible there will be a dangerous eruption in the next few hours or days,” warned the National Seismic Agency. Taal, situated 65km south of the capital, spat out an enormous cloud of ash on Sunday. Lava flows were also detected. 

    Flights to and from Ninoy Aquino Airport in Manille have been cancelled, as the ash cloud was 1,5km high. 

    Local authorities said over 2,000 residents on the island where Taal is located (in the middle of a lake) have been evacuated as a security measure. The island is very popular with tourists. Residents on a neighbouring island could also be evacuated if the situation gets worse, explained Renato Solidum, head of the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology. “The ash has already reached Manille. It’s dangerous if people inhale it,” he told the AFP. 

    Taal last erupted back in 1977.

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times 

