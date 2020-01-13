 
Speed checks on 100 km/h motorways rendered useless by Dutch navigation app
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 13 January, 2020
Latest News:
European Parliament: Last meeting in Strasbourg for Britain’s...
Nearly 2,500 items seized from street vendors on...
Speed checks on 100 km/h motorways rendered useless...
Repatriation of Belgian children in Syria: parents will...
Vincent Kompany receives honour from the British press...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 13 January 2020
    European Parliament: Last meeting in Strasbourg for Britain’s MEPs
    Nearly 2,500 items seized from street vendors on Rue Neuve
    Speed checks on 100 km/h motorways rendered useless by Dutch navigation app
    Repatriation of Belgian children in Syria: parents will appeal seperation
    Vincent Kompany receives honour from the British press
    Over 13,000 people evacuated after discovery of WWII bombs in Germany
    New powder letter sent to Foreign Affairs office in Brussels
    Electric cargo bikes will arrive in Brussels from 2021
    Belgium identified over 1,100 people through DNA databases in 2019
    Girl (17) dies from rare toxic shock syndrome caused by tampon
    People with mobility disabilties unable to board new SNCB trains without assistance
    Belgian customs officer suspended for posting ‘hate speech’ on YouTube
    Taal Volcano: Philippines prepares for ‘explosive’ volcanic eruption as 45,000 evacuated
    Winter tyres, dental hygiene and cat hotels now included in price index
    Proximus workers replaced by ‘automation’ granted early retirement
    149,000 people protest pension reform in France
    ‘N-VA has maybe made things difficult for itself’ in federal government formation
    Volcanic eruption risk in Philippines leads to evacuations and cancelled flights
    Donald Trump still ready to talk to Iran ‘with no pre-set conditions’
    Michel and al-Sissi agree on necessity of political resolution in Libya
    View more

    Speed checks on 100 km/h motorways rendered useless by Dutch navigation app

    Monday, 13 January 2020
    Experts expect that the new speed limit will be violated massively. Credit: Pexels

    Dutch drivers are using Flitsmeister, an app that is gaining in popularity, to avoid speed checks with mobile speed cameras, rendering them useless.

    Even though more checks were organised in 2019, 10% fewer fines were written out, according to Flitsmeister’s data. Public services are worried as the maximum speed on Dutch roads will be reduced to 100 km/h between 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM as of mid-March.

    Experts expect that the new speed limit will be violated massively, and the police and the authorities wonder how the new speed limit can be maintained if people will be able to avoid the speed checks.

    Since the introduction of the Flitsmeister app, drivers hardly receive any fines anymore. The fine for driving faster than 100 km/h is set at €245.

    1.6 million people in the Netherlands use the Flitsmeister app at the moment, and the number increases by roughly 17,000 people every month.

    Users of the app can only get caught when the speed camera has been installed very recently. “However, since it takes some time to install one, the app has usually already registered the camera before it is even operational,” the police said, reports NewMobility.

    16,111 speed checks were organised along the Dutch motorways in 2019, which is a 10% increase compared to 2018. However, in 2018, over 597,000 drivers were caught driving too fast, against ‘only’ 362,334 in 2019. “It is a rat race against Flitsmeister,” said Koos Spee, a former traffic expert, reports AD. “The chance to get caught is nil. Experienced drivers know where the checks are posted,” he added.

    “Only 40% of motorists say they adapt their speed, 30% of them categorically refuse to do so, and the rest only respect the speed limit when a camera is present,” Spee added.

    Research will be done now to look into new methods, like driving speed checks.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job