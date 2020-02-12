Letter bombs explode in two Dutch companies on Wednesday morning

Last month, letter bombs also arrived at another company in Amsterdam, and in the Dutch cities of Rotterdam, Utrecht and Maastricht. Credit: Belga

Letter bombs exploded in two companies in the Netherlands, on Wednesday morning.

The first parcel exploded in the westside of the Dutch capital of Amsterdam in a company on the Sloterdijk-terrain. The other bomb one caused a small explosion in a mail sorting company in the municipality of Kerkrade in the Dutch Limburg province.

There were no injuries, according to local media.

In Kerkrade, an employee noticed a parcel that made a hissing sound just before 8:00 AM, and threw it away. Nine employees fled the room, and the parcel exploded, reports NOS. About half an hour later, the other letter exploded in Amsterdam. This one, too, made a hissing sound before it exploded.

Last month, letter bombs also arrived at another company in Amsterdam, and in the Dutch cities of Rotterdam, Utrecht and Maastricht.

The most recent bomb, which contained an explosive substance that could have caused severe bodily harm, was found last Friday in Amsterdam. It contained an explosive substance that could have caused serious bodily harm. However, none of the previous letters exploded. So far, no one has been arrested.

It is not yet clear whether Wednesday’s explosions can be linked to last month’s letters, but Sander Dekkers, the Dutch Minister for Legal Protection, called them “worrisome,” according to VRT.

The National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security is now monitoring the situation. “As far as we can see, there are no victims, no casualties. So that’s nice,” said Dekkers.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times