 
Ryanair CEO says terrorists “are generally Muslims”
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 23 February, 2020
Latest News:
Ryanair CEO says terrorists “are generally Muslims”...
Real Madrid says Eden Hazard has fractured fibula...
Float mocking Jewish sensitivity in Aalst parade...
Venice Carnival cut short because of coronavirus...
Protests in Budapest against anti-Roma campaign...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 23 February 2020
    Ryanair CEO says terrorists “are generally Muslims”
    Real Madrid says Eden Hazard has fractured fibula
    Float mocking Jewish sensitivity in Aalst parade
    Venice Carnival cut short because of coronavirus
    Protests in Budapest against anti-Roma campaign
    Belgian designer Raf Simons signs on with Prada
    Parliament approves total ban on tobacco advertising
    Coronavirus: Window of opportunity for containing the virus is narrowing
    Belgian worker took an average 13 days off sick last year
    Dutch doctors call a halt to hymen reconstructions
    Coronavirus is now a pandemic, says Leuven specialist
    Reimbursement of contraceptives and morning after pill expanded
    Bozar Dalí & Magritte exhibition attracts nearly 200,000 visitors
    Greece has to act regarding “unsustainable situation” for refugees on the islands
    European stock markets hit by coronavirus spread
    An EU ‘four-shirter,’ for the wrong reasons
    Drop in number of animals slaughtered last year
    Levels of fine particles as high at Brussels Airport as in the city
    Belgian parliament makes preparations for a hard Brexit
    Two arrested after break-in at Royal Mint
    View more

    Ryanair CEO says terrorists “are generally Muslims”

    Sunday, 23 February 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Terrorists “are generally Muslim men,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said during an interview published in Saturday’s The Times. 

    When he was asked about security at airports, the 58-year-old CEO told the British paper that security checks on families should be less thorough because there was “practically” no chance of there being any terrorists among them. But he hinted these checks should focus on Muslim men.  

     “Who are terrorists? Single men travelling alone,” he claimed. 

    “We can’t say certain thing because it’s racist, but they’re generally Muslim men,” he continued. “If that’s where the threat is, we need to deal with it.” 

    A spokesman from the Muslim Council of Britain accused him of Islamophobia. 

    Labour MP Khalid Mahmood also said O’Leary was “encouraging racism.”  

    “A white man killed eight people in Germany this week. Should we screen white people to see if they’re fascists?” he said, referring to the racist attack in Hanau. 

    O’Leary is often provocative and known for his controversial comments. He has previously suggested making passengers fly standing up, making them pay to use the toilet and making obese people pay extra.  

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job