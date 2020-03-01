Erdogan and Trump agree measures to avoid “humanitarian tragedy in Idleb”

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and American president Donald Trump agreed on a series of new measures to be taken “immediately” on Friday.

These measures are aimed at avoiding “a massive humanitarian tragedy” in the Idleb region of Syria. The Turkish president explained the region is currently the focus of offensives by Syrian government forces, which are being supported by Russia.

In a press release, the Turkish president revealed the two leaders agreed “on a series of additional measures to be taken immediately to help avoid a massive humanitarian tragedy” in the rebel province during a telephone call. The call was made the day after 33 Turkish soldiers died during government offensives in Idleb.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times