 
Erdogan and Trump agree measures to avoid “humanitarian tragedy in Idleb”
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 01 March, 2020
Latest News:
Erdogan and Trump agree measures to avoid “humanitarian...
“Friendship fraud” on the increase in Belgium in...
Coronavirus: more than 20 dead in Italy...
Research: Urban junk food diet is bad for...
Belgian bus driver stabbed in Zeeland...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 01 March 2020
    Erdogan and Trump agree measures to avoid “humanitarian tragedy in Idleb”
    “Friendship fraud” on the increase in Belgium in 2019
    Coronavirus: more than 20 dead in Italy
    Research: Urban junk food diet is bad for city birds
    Belgian bus driver stabbed in Zeeland
    Nineteen new coronavirus cases in France
    Scientist takes De Block to task over government’s Covid plans
    Higher rent cannot be demanded because a tenant has a pet
    Changes to Belgian abortion law can go ahead, says Council of State
    Germany ‘on the threshold of an epidemic’
    Lorries that overtake in the rain will be flashed automatically
    Justice ministry paid out €250,000 in compensation for remand in 2019
    Most young first-time home buyers keep within their budgets
    Coronavirus: Recommendations issued for kindergartens and schools
    Man walking around with fake Kalashnikov arrested in Brussels
    Earth temporarily has a second (mini) moon
    Commission invites Greta Thunberg in run-up to Europe’s first climate policy
    Coronavirus: Vaccine in the making too good to be true?
    Arts-Loi metro station closed for 45 minutes because of suspect package
    Belgians back from quarantined Tenerife monitored but not quarantined
    View more

    Erdogan and Trump agree measures to avoid “humanitarian tragedy in Idleb”

    Sunday, 01 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and American president Donald Trump agreed on a series of new measures to be taken “immediately” on Friday. 

    These measures are aimed at avoiding “a massive humanitarian tragedy” in the Idleb region of Syria. The Turkish president explained the region is currently the focus of offensives by Syrian government forces, which are being supported by Russia.  

    In a press release, the Turkish president revealed the two leaders agreed “on a series of additional measures to be taken immediately to help avoid a massive humanitarian tragedy” in the rebel province during a telephone call. The call was made the day after 33 Turkish soldiers died during government offensives in Idleb. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job